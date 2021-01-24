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KRIEG GEGEN DAS WEISSE AMERIKA
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61 views • January 24, 2021
Dieser Krieg betrifft uns genauso, wie jedes andere westliche Land. Aber in der USA haben sich seit ein paar Tagen die Spielregeln massiv geändert. Sehr zum Nachteil der Majorität der Bürger. Der Biden und fast der gesamte Kongress quasi den Krieg erklärt haben.
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