1. SAMUEL 20 - A TEST OF LOYALTY AND FRIENDSHIP
Published 19 hours ago

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 20.  Saul wanted to kill David. Jonathan spoke to Saul and Saul changed his decision. David went back to serve Saul again. So, when David came to Jonathan this time, Jonathan did not believe David. Jonathan trusted Saul, his father. Jonathan was sure that David would be safe with Saul. In the past, Saul had told Jonathan everything. But Saul knew that Jonathan and David were good friends. This time Saul did not tell Jonathan that he wanted to kill David. David and Jonathan made a plan. Numbers 10:10; 28:11-15 tell us about the special offerings at the time of the new moon. Saul had a special meal for three nights at this time. Saul expected all his servants to go to the meals. The important people sat in special places at the table. People would notice if David’s seat was empty. David pretended that he had gone back to his family home in Bethlehem. If Saul liked David, Saul would be happy about that. If he did not like David, Saul would be very angry.

