07/26/2023 On Winn Tucson China Watch, Ava elaborates on the “Fooling the people” and “Insulting the people” of the “Five Laws of Ruling”: Through censorship, education, and the release of misinformation, the CCP deprives the people of the truth and knowledge to “Fool the people”. Dissidents are deprived of their self-esteem through such means as strip searches, which serve the purpose of “Insulting the people”.





07/26/2023 Ava在《温·图森中国观察》节目中详细阐述“驭民五术”中的“愚民”和“辱民”：中共通过审查、教育以及发布错误信息来剥夺人民对真相和知识的认知，达到“愚民”的目的。对异议者通过脱光衣服检查之类的手段来剥夺其自尊，达到“辱民”的目的。





