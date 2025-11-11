Rafi Farber: Endgame is Near, Their Reset Will Fail, Gold Will Return

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafi Farber of End Game Investor discusses the global financial endgame, why he thinks the attempts to implement a neofeudal reset will fail, the dollar, metals, bitcoin, weathering the storm, and more!
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Substack https://endgameinvestor.substack.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@endgameinvestor
About Rafi Farber
Rafi Farber is the publisher of the End Game Investor, focusing on monetary analysis from an Austrian School perspective as we head into the End Game for the global fiat monetary system.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon