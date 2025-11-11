BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rafi Farber: Endgame is Near, Their Reset Will Fail, Gold Will Return
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
412 followers
2
2 days ago

Rafi Farber of End Game Investor discusses the global financial endgame, why he thinks the attempts to implement a neofeudal reset will fail, the dollar, metals, bitcoin, weathering the storm, and more!


Websites

Substack https://endgameinvestor.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@endgameinvestor

X https://x.com/RafiFarber


About Rafi Farber

Rafi Farber is the publisher of the End Game Investor, focusing on monetary analysis from an Austrian School perspective as we head into the End Game for the global fiat monetary system.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon

Keywords
bitcoinpreppingeconomygoldcryptosilverhyperinflationdollartechnocracyinflationinvestingsurvivalismgreat resetcbdcsstablecoinsgenius act
