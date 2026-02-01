Aaahh!!! Real Monsters (1995, Mega Drive)

Note: I encountered a glitch in the second level and got stuck in a wall. A used a cheat to skip the level, but also become invincible and had infinite multiple jumps, making the game rather pointless.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is a platformer developed by Realtime Associates and published by Viacom New Media. It was released in North America, Europe and Australia. The game also came out for SNES.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is based on the cartoon series of the same name. It is set in a world where monsters coexist with humans and stars Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm, three young monster friends attending a monster school. The game's story is simple: the midterms have arrived at the monster school and Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm have to pass tests which consist of going to various places and collecting certain items.

Similar to the Animaniacs game on Mega Drive, you control a group of three characters. You control on character directly while the others will follow. You only loose health of the active character gets hurt. You can jump andthrow garbage, and you can use a limited number of scares to defeat all enemies on screen. You can get more scares by collecting books. Among other things, health can be restored by collecting bugs which are scurrying through the levels. Each monster has a specific special action. For example, Oblina can make all three form a chain to create a ladder to get up high ledges.