BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters (1995, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 21 hours ago

Note: I encountered a glitch in the second level and got stuck in a wall. A used a cheat to skip the level, but also become invincible and had infinite multiple jumps, making the game rather pointless.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is a platformer developed by Realtime Associates and published by Viacom New Media. It was released in North America, Europe and Australia. The game also came out for SNES.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is based on the cartoon series of the same name. It is set in a world where monsters coexist with humans and stars Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm, three young monster friends attending a monster school. The game's story is simple: the midterms have arrived at the monster school and Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm have to pass tests which consist of going to various places and collecting certain items.

Similar to the Animaniacs game on Mega Drive, you control a group of three characters. You control on character directly while the others will follow. You only loose health of the active character gets hurt. You can jump andthrow garbage, and you can use a limited number of scares to defeat all enemies on screen. You can get more scares by collecting books. Among other things, health can be restored by collecting bugs which are scurrying through the levels. Each monster has a specific special action. For example, Oblina can make all three form a chain to create a ladder to get up high ledges.

Keywords
sega genesisplatformerviacom new mediamega driverealtime associates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
Minnesota man CHARGED over failed attempt to break out Luigi Mangione

Minnesota man CHARGED over failed attempt to break out Luigi Mangione

Ramon Tomey
Big Tech surveillance: The invisible, omnipresent force watching your every move

Big Tech surveillance: The invisible, omnipresent force watching your every move

Patrick Lewis
From your dinner plate to dreamland: How your diet holds the key to better SLEEP

From your dinner plate to dreamland: How your diet holds the key to better SLEEP

Zoey Sky
Reclaim Your Health: Simple, Natural Steps to Remove Toxins and Revitalize Your Body

Reclaim Your Health: Simple, Natural Steps to Remove Toxins and Revitalize Your Body

Coco Somers
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy