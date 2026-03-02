Date: Mar. 2, 2026. Lesson 41-2026. Title: The Price of a Contentious Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 21:19 declares that it is better to dwell in the wilderness than to live in a house filled with contention and anger. Comfort, space, and provision cannot compensate for the constant strain of a quarrelsome spirit. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how unresolved anger poisons relationships, why peace is more valuable than comfort, and how cultivating humility and restraint guards the home from becoming a battlefield.
Lesson 41-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
