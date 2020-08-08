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Nikola Mikovic: Belarus Between Washington, Brussels & Moscow, Time to Pick a Side?
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22 views • August 08, 2020
Analyst Nikola Mikovic discusses the geopolitics of Belarus and its position between Washington/Brussels and Moscow. Will Lukashenko choose a side or continue to walk the high wire between the two? Nikola looks at the energy play and examines the allegations of the destabilization of Belarus by Russian Wagner mercenaries as well as possible U.S. "Color Revolution" interference. He also says that Russia and the U.S. are not enemies, but partners, and may have already made a deal on Belarus.
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Show Notes
What will Lukashenko’s Pyrrhic victory bring to Belarus? https://www.offiziere.ch/?p=38157
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko warns of a “bath-house” in which “everybody” will suffer – as far away as Vladivostok https://www.intellinews.com/belarus-president-alexander-lukashenko-warns-of-a-bath-house-in-which-everybody-will-suffer-as-far-away-as-vladivostok-188920
Lukashenko rails against Moscow https://tass.com/pressreview/1185915
Belarus Could Become Europe’s Next Nightmare https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-08-06/belarus-could-become-europe-s-next-nightmare
Are Russia and Belarus Decoupling? https://thegeopolitics.com/are-russia-and-belarus-decoupling
Does Russia Still Need Belarus? https://tsarizm.com/analysis/2020/02/07/does-russia-still-need-belarus
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/nikola_mikovic
Muck Rack https://muckrack.com/nikola-mikovic/bio
About Nikola Mikovic
Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist in Serbia, covering Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and political developments in the Balkans and is a contributor to: http://globalcomment.com/, https://intpolicydigest.org/, https://globalsecurityreview.com/, https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/, among others.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
What will Lukashenko’s Pyrrhic victory bring to Belarus? https://www.offiziere.ch/?p=38157
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko warns of a “bath-house” in which “everybody” will suffer – as far away as Vladivostok https://www.intellinews.com/belarus-president-alexander-lukashenko-warns-of-a-bath-house-in-which-everybody-will-suffer-as-far-away-as-vladivostok-188920
Lukashenko rails against Moscow https://tass.com/pressreview/1185915
Belarus Could Become Europe’s Next Nightmare https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-08-06/belarus-could-become-europe-s-next-nightmare
Are Russia and Belarus Decoupling? https://thegeopolitics.com/are-russia-and-belarus-decoupling
Does Russia Still Need Belarus? https://tsarizm.com/analysis/2020/02/07/does-russia-still-need-belarus
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/nikola_mikovic
Muck Rack https://muckrack.com/nikola-mikovic/bio
About Nikola Mikovic
Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist in Serbia, covering Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and political developments in the Balkans and is a contributor to: http://globalcomment.com/, https://intpolicydigest.org/, https://globalsecurityreview.com/, https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/, among others.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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