Viva Frei: Kyle Seraphin’s attack on James O'Keefe III is wrong. Pure and simple.
GalacticStorm
2243 Subscribers
Published a day ago

Viva Frei - I don’t often get involved in Internet drama. But I also don’t often sit idly by while good people get defamed. Kyle Seraphin’s attack on James O'Keefe III is wrong. Pure and simple. And it smells “feddy”.


https://x.com/thevivafrei/status/1784016928673030264

james okeefeviva freikyle seraphininternet drama

