This Is How Cities Handle Rain Runoff

"What happens to stormwater runoff in the urban setting? ☔
In this video, Kelly D. Moran, a senior scientist from the San Francisco Estuary Institute, talks about how cities typically deal with stormwater runoff.
According to Kelly, managing stormwater runoff can be quite a challenge for a city.
Fortunately, cities have figured out that urban runoff can be treated through vegetation, using swales, ponds, or rain gardens, as these systems can help filter out pollution in the water before it even enters the city's storm drain system. 🌊
This system currently works for most urban settings, however researchers are definitely looking into better ways to treat stormwater in the future. 🙌
To learn more about Dr. Moran and her work, visit https://www.sfei.org!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
