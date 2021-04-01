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Biden Administration Facilitating Child Molestation, Rape And Trafficking With Illegal Immigration Operation
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291 views • April 01, 2021
An Insider from one of the migrant holding facilities anonymously give Owen the true story of what is happening with the kids inside the camps, and what trauma is being formed by all the sexual exploitation and human trafficking occurring on the border
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6065580356bcfd75e3eb14bd
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6065580356bcfd75e3eb14bd
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