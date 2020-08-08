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Bill Gates giggling through Ellen interview about corona virus
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116 views • August 08, 2020
truth uncensored, April 18, 2020
"Bill Gates giggling through Ellen interview about corona virus (dupers delight) #coronagiggles"
NOTICE how he is twisting his hands, this is a subconscious behavior that gives a glimpse to his heart...
Join the game!
Spot celebrity smirks, giggles and microexpressions when talking about “coronavirus crisis”. Vol 2 of Bill Gates from Bill and Melina Foundation giving interviews for Ellen in April 2020.
Final score: 30
Congratulations Bill!
Now your turn!
Ellen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oEcxMfwJnw
"Bill Gates giggling through Ellen interview about corona virus (dupers delight) #coronagiggles"
NOTICE how he is twisting his hands, this is a subconscious behavior that gives a glimpse to his heart...
Join the game!
Spot celebrity smirks, giggles and microexpressions when talking about “coronavirus crisis”. Vol 2 of Bill Gates from Bill and Melina Foundation giving interviews for Ellen in April 2020.
Final score: 30
Congratulations Bill!
Now your turn!
Ellen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oEcxMfwJnw
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