⚡️SITREP

⚡️As a result of the negotiations, 107 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were released from the zone held by the Kiev regime

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with two companies of foreign mercenaries attempted to attack Russian positions in the direction of Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). All the enemy's attacks have been repelled.

💥During the day, more than 130 militants and Ukrainian personnel have been killed, three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, and two Humvees have been damaged due to firepower and Russian forces' actions.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the AFU failed to conduct an offensive with three reinforced battalions in the direction of Makeyevka, Ploshchanka, and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's advanced reserves were annihilated in Terny and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The adversary suffered casualties of nearly 200 Ukrainian personnel killed, 120 wounded, four tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles, and eight automobiles.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, in order to halt the Russian troops' offensive, the AFU attempted to counterattack in the direction of Nikolskoye and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian artillery fire, assault and army aircraft attacks halted and scattered counterattacking enemy troops in Vodyanoye and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In total, 80 Ukrainian personnel were defeated, as well as three infantry fighting vehicles and two automobiles.

◽️In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, five motorized infantry companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched attacks towards Mylovoye, Sukhanovo, Bruskinskoye, and Ishchenko (Kherson region).

💥 As a result of the fire damage and successful actions of the Russian troops, the enemy was thrown back to the initial positions. The enemy suffered total losses of more than 80 Ukrainian personnel killed and injured, six armored fighting vehicles, and seven vehicles for other purposes.

💥 During the counterbattery battle, a Ukrainian platoon of GRAD MLRS was defeated in Volchansk (Kharkov region), as was an artillery battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Mi-8 of Ukrainian Air Force near Kostyrka (Kherson region).

💥 In addition, 13 projectiles of HIMARS, Olkha, and Uragan were intercepted in the air above Antonovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Gruzsko-Lomovka, and Svobodnoye (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry