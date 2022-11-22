Create New Account
Getting Youth Involved in Climate Action
Published Tuesday |

At the Children and Youth Pavilion at November’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, TNA’s Alex Newman spoke with Hailey Campbell of Care About Climate, who led the “Action for Climate Empowerment Working Group” at the venue.

 

Campbell talks about the importance of the “formal representation” of young people as “stakeholders” in the UN’s climate empowerment effort. She feels governments are not doing enough to teach children about the climate “crisis,” and is working to get young people involved in getting compensation for people affected by climate “damage.”

Keywords
globalismunited nationscopclimate conferencecop27

