BREAKING: MRNA MEAT TASK FORCE! - Cattlemen's Association Concerned Over "Vaccine Meat"

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10 HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of the USCA (United States Cattlemen's Association) forming a task force over their concerns surrounding mRNA in the meat supply. As we see China already pushing this agenda forward as well as countless farms in the United States injecting cattle, pigs and chickens with mRNA (not to mention fruits and vegetables) it is becoming increasingly concerning for those who've dodged the death shots as a potential way to poison them. Investigations have already shown evidence of mRNA contamination in meat throughout the country. Suddenly for the first time since the release of the injections two and a half years ago, unvaccinated people are getting myocarditis and pericarditis. The University of California has done countless studies on growing mRNA vegetables as has the University in Mexico City and on top of all of this, the supply chain is breaking down at record pace leaving an opening for future food rations which could be used to force mRNA into starving people. This agenda is moving fast and this task force is only the beginning.





BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





Our Patriot Pride Month sale is now LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF the hottest items during our biggest sale of the year! Save 50% on Brain Force Plus to supercharge your state of mind and experience our powerful nootropic that delivers the mental edge you’ve been looking for!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Save 40% on Ultimate Fish Oil today and improve your supplement routine & experience the world-renowned powerhouse formula!

Our hottest new item Prebiotic Fiber is now HALF OFF! See for yourself why this jam-packed nutrient-dense formula is flying off our shelves!

Conquer life with an optimal immune system and order our Immune Support that is now 50% OFF! Boost your system naturally with ultra-high quality ingredients selected for their nature-based benefits!





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media