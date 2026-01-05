Rhules for Success: Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Unveils His Guide to Husker Football Greatness

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule shares his motivational "Rhules for Success," a play on his name highlighting process, culture, and buy-in in college football. The list reflects his coaching philosophy amid discussions on program direction and team building strategies.

Rhules for Success:

Rhule 1: Always talk about the process, never the results.

Rhule 2: Replace proven traditions with innovative gimmicks.

Rhule 3: Repeat buzzwords until everyone parrots them back.

Rhule 4: Prioritize “developing” scholarship guys over proven winners.

Rhule 5: Protect the star quarterback by... not really protecting him.

Rhule 6: Ignore elite in-state talent if they don’t kiss the ring.

Rhule 7: Dress like you’re coaching a winter practice in a climate-controlled dome.

Rhule 8: Stick with failing strategies because “that’s who we are.

Rhule 9: Extend contracts early to show commitment to the vision.

Rhule 10: When in doubt, just tweak it.

