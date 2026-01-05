Rhules for Success: Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Unveils His Guide to Husker Football Greatness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule shares his motivational "Rhules for Success," a play on his name highlighting process, culture, and buy-in in college football. The list reflects his coaching philosophy amid discussions on program direction and team building strategies.
Rhules for Success:
Rhule 1: Always talk about the process, never the results.
Rhule 2: Replace proven traditions with innovative gimmicks.
Rhule 3: Repeat buzzwords until everyone parrots them back.
Rhule 4: Prioritize “developing” scholarship guys over proven winners.
Rhule 5: Protect the star quarterback by... not really protecting him.
Rhule 6: Ignore elite in-state talent if they don’t kiss the ring.
Rhule 7: Dress like you’re coaching a winter practice in a climate-controlled dome.
Rhule 8: Stick with failing strategies because “that’s who we are.
Rhule 9: Extend contracts early to show commitment to the vision.
Rhule 10: When in doubt, just tweak it.
Read the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/rhules-for-success-nebraska-coach
#NebraskaFootball #MattRhule #CollegeFootball #Huskers #CoachingPhilosophy