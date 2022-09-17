Create New Account
Why I don't believe in the end times!
Kingdom Awake with Cory Gray
Published 2 months ago

Many people today think it's crazy that don't have an "End of the planet" viewpoint or theology. I actually believe that the sons of God are to manifest and set creation free and take back to control of the nations and bless the earth. I actually believe God is reconciling this world back to himself in Christ, raising his children up to be Kings that reign over the earth by the blood of Jesus! 

Are these so strange of thoughts?? 

If you want to learn the victorious Kingdom Message get my new book "Born Again As Kings - the end of satan and the beginning of God's Kings. @ https://bornagainaskings.com

Check out my website and podcast @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com 

prophecykingdom of godbible teachingvictorious gospelvictorious eschatologybiblical revelationbible trainingcory graykingdom awake

