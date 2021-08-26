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The Narrative Will Be, "Some Refugees Are Taliban", Etc. More BS
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150 views • August 26, 2021
When they say that [insert alleged terrorist group here] linked up with [insert every day American who is perhaps upset in some way, labeled as a domestic extremist here] do NOT believe it!
Source: https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210826-french-court-convicts-afghan-just-days-after-kabul-evacuation
Source: https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210826-french-court-convicts-afghan-just-days-after-kabul-evacuation
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