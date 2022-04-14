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And We Know interview 4.14.2022 TWO wonderful LIVES put together for SUCH A TIME AS THIS! PRAY!
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LT of And We Know.
It was so wonderful to finally meet Robert and Angie from Banners4Freedom. I wanted to discover how they were prepared to go from a married couple to being used by our Savior to make an impact throughout the earth with their Banners. As you know they are have gone from a billboard idea to projects we can all use in our own life… yet their biggest impact is their gift of life as they talk to so many about their calling… raising Banners of Truth to the world.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10ys7z-awk-interview-4.14.22-two-wonderful-lives-put-together-for-such-a-time-as-t.html
It was so wonderful to finally meet Robert and Angie from Banners4Freedom. I wanted to discover how they were prepared to go from a married couple to being used by our Savior to make an impact throughout the earth with their Banners. As you know they are have gone from a billboard idea to projects we can all use in our own life… yet their biggest impact is their gift of life as they talk to so many about their calling… raising Banners of Truth to the world.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10ys7z-awk-interview-4.14.22-two-wonderful-lives-put-together-for-such-a-time-as-t.html
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