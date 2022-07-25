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Where Did You Leave Your Dreams?
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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Where did you leave your dreams? Go back and reclaim your dreams. Your dreams are messages from God directing your destiny! There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn now what you and your family needs to do to reach and lost world! DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line! Online Giving; https://onrealm.org/ChristLifeCenter/... PayPal Giving: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted... Make Purchases on Amazon Smile to support us: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/59-2096410 Jesus Fellowship, Inc. d/b/a Christ Life Center Live in Person Service Riviera School Auditorium Sunday 10:47 am located at 9775 SW 87 Ave. Miami, FL 33176 Purchase Solar Backup Systems: Please note all purchases support CLCTV https://patterson-solar-products.mysh... Purchase Emergency Long Term Food Storage https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=480... Buy EcoFlow Solar Products here 5% off and FREE SHIPPING! https://patterson-solar-products.mysh... Follow us to watch our regular livestreams https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte... Online Services We provide weekly online Services and Teachings Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com http://www.drrickpatterson.com https://www.Mewe.com/drrickpatterson https://www.twitter.com/drrickey https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter... https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt... https://www.patterson.org https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat... https://www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo... https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2... https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com https://www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson https://gab.com/drrickpatterson https://www.brighteon.com/drrickpatte... Video clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com Music clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com www.sermoncentral.com Credit and Attribution to so many photographers on sites like Pixabay, Unsplash and PXHere. All used under a Creative Commons license depicted as “Free for commercial use” and marked “No attribution required”. https://pixabay.com/ https://unsplash.com/ (Unsplash grants you an irrevocable, nonexclusive, worldwide copyright license to download, copy, modify, distribute, perform, and use photos from Unsplash for free, including for commercial purposes, without attributing the photographer or Unsplash https://pxhere.com/ https://videohive.net/ https://creativecommons.org/publicdom... EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] Social Media: www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson www.twitter.com/drrickey www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.parler.com/drrickpatterson www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.signal.com/drrickpatterson https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat... www.christlifecenter.org

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