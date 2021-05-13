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Tales from High school: Crazed Socialist Commie Teacher Attacks!
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71 views • May 13, 2021
Rex talks about some identity politics he encountered in school, and how he dealt with it.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d54242fabdb2756bc5e22
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d54242fabdb2756bc5e22
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