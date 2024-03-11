Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jordan Peterson + I Respond to Democrat Liar's Assault on 1st Amendment
channel image
Recharge Freedom
331 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Dan Goldman, official Democrat, liar, stated that the first amendment was not absolute, and the Republicans were trying to benefit from the disinformation allowed,; in other words, confession, through projection. Here Jordan Peterson, and I counter his lies. #jordanpeterson #firstamendment #dangoldman


Keywords
free speechcensorshipdemocratsconstitutionrussiabill of rightsusfirst amendmentcongressdisinformationjordan petersondiscoursedemocrat liescovidconfession through projectiondan goldmanjordan peterson testimony

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket