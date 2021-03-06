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RNA IS USED TO ALTER DNA, THE PROOF IS IN THEIR OWN ARTICLES AND TED TALKS!
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100 views • March 06, 2021
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NEW! Cash app now available for donations! Our cash tag is $jstorm212
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