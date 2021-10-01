Senator Rand Paul TORCHES HHS Head over Natural Immunity FACTS

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Rand Paul Goes OFF on Becerra with Covid FACTS
Rand Paul incinerates Secretary Becerra for his dimwitted answers and lack of knowledge on the science/facts about natural immunity. Says he needs to apologize for calling people opposed to vaccine mandates 'flat earthers'.
Senator Rand Paul destroys Biden’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra over his complete disregard of the effectiveness of natural immunity to combat further #COVID19 infection.
Watch the full report on #AmericasVoiceLIve with Steve Gruber here: https://americasvoice.news/video/JNFOndlAQJrSwgi