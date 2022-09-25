Political Science And Warfare TNP Clips EP53

In this clip thenewprisonernumbersix, John Henry, and TNP Contributor Chris Graves talk about how Mike Lindell is getting pulled over by the FBI while Ron DeSantis is sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. For full episodes and other content please Subscribe!
