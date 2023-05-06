Forensic Criminologist, Dr. Ron Martinelli Weighs in on the Biden Border Crisis

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Forensic Criminologist, Dr. Ron Martinelli joins Jeff Crouere to discuss “catastrophic invasion” that’s headed towards the United States due to the #BidenBorderCrisis.
#bordercrisis #BorderInvasion
Watch Real America's Voice LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #RingsidePolitics here:
https://americasvoice.news/video/tNCXFqvKzmpWONE