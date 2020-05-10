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Got Dairy Problems? Try This
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34 views • May 10, 2020
Dairy products can be really enjoyable foods when they’re not causing issues for your body. In this video, I’m going to share 3 different ways to incorporate dairy into your diet to reduce unwanted immune reactions.
1. Use ghee instead of butter
2. Consume A2 rather than A1 casein
3. Consume raw dairy
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4818854/#
https://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(11)01234-6/abstract
1. Use ghee instead of butter
2. Consume A2 rather than A1 casein
3. Consume raw dairy
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4818854/#
https://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(11)01234-6/abstract
Keywords
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