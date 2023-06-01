https://gettr.com/post/p2icq4924e4
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion
Do you want to know what the quickest way to rule out all those American sellouts? Go dig into Miles Guo's legal cases.
你想知道剔除所有美国卖国贼的最快方法吗? 那就去挖掘郭文贵先生的法律案件。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
