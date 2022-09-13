Fire Cider Season!

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Rosemary Gladstar’s recipe, based on traditional home
remedies, is a great way to ward off colds + flus, help solve sinus issues, aid
in digestion, and help increase circulation.
🤧Drink a couple of tablespoons at first sight of a cold or flu.
🍋Mix with warm water and drink in the morning as you would lemon water
🥬Add to salad dressings or Buddha bowl sauce as you would lemon juice
🥦Sprinkle over steamed veggies
🍅Add to spicy cocktails like Bloody Mary's
🥃Make a hot toddy with hot water, fire cider, and rum or whisky.
To make fire cider combine in a clean 1 litre mason jar:
½ cup peeled and chopped horseradish
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped garlic
¼ cup chopped turmeric
¼ cup chopped ginger
1-2 chopped jalapeños or habaneros
Couple of oranges or lemons sliced and juiced
1 tablespoon black peppercorns
2 sprigs rosemary or thyme, or both!
2-3 cups raw apple cider vinegar
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