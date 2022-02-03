Attorney Thomas Renz Revealed Astonishing Data Showing Severe Side Effects of the COVID Vaccine

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01/28/2022 Attorney Thomas Renz: 279% increase in miscarriages compared to five years before the vaccine. Along with the 279% increase in miscarriages, we also have a 155% increase in birth defects from an average of 10,900 to almost 17,000. We saw the average at 2130 for male infertility jump to 7551. That’s a 350% increase. Female infertility increased by 471%. Multiple sclerosis went up 690%.