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The Mystical Art Of Confusion Called Fau Chi
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123 views • June 08, 2021
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Video from April 2020 - COVID-19: Dr. Shiva: Fauci Travelled in Circles with Epstein, Weinstein Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo: https://art19.com/shows/hidden-truth-las-vegas-shooter/episodes/ba621778-6084-47b4-8e6b-a33d05c22414
Contact Tracing Group Funded By George Soros and Bill Gates, Chelsea Clinton on Board of Trustees: https://needtoknow.news/2020/05/contact-tracing-group-funded-by-george-soros-and-bill-gates-chelsea-clinton-on-board-of-trustees/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=contact-tracing-group-funded-by-george-soros-and-bill-gates-chelsea-clinton-on-board-of-trustees
About Fauci, Gates, And Medical Tyranny: https://nationalfile.com/jim-jordan-investigation-could-bring-down-fauci-here-are-some-facts-jordan-should-look-into/
Jeff’s Golf Tweet:
https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1401615966145028096
Covid-19 Vaccines Lead To New Infections And Mortality: The Evidence Is Overwhelming: https://williambowles.info/2021/05/28/covid-19-vaccines-lead-to-new-infections-and-mortality-the-evidence-is-overwhelming/?fbclid=IwAR1tp263THcBOJeKWCxLUkpfYAY-EHhUUUYikmEGDe9LqnAr93Z4vCbALuo
Candles in the Dark:
https://attendcandles.com/vsl
Canadian Policing Tweet:
https://twitter.com/DonaldBestCA/status/1401336739122364421
India’s Hunger Games:
https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1401665322130706432
More Than One-Third Of Small Businesses "In Jeopardy" Of Closing This Summer: https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/more-one-third-small-businesses-jeopardy-closing-summer
McDonald's Apologizes for Understaffing: 'Nobody Wants to Work Anymore': https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/369315
Cyberattacks on U.S. targets are ‘here to stay,’ says U.S. commerce secretary: https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/us-elections-government/ny-cybersecurity-colonial-pipeline-gina-raimondo-lindsey-graham-20210606-dxfzplc27vcqjkh4sdaqohgusa-story.html
US Senators Call for Increased Measures to Regulate and Trace Cryptocurrencies: https://news.bitcoin.com/us-senators-increased-measures-regulate-trace-cryptocurrencies/
Bitcoin faces fresh scrutiny as police call for new powers to freeze crypto assets in the U.K.: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/bitcoin-faces-fresh-scrutiny-as-police-call-for-new-powers-to-freeze-crypto-assets-in-the-u-k-11623084973
FBI Report tracking ransomware bitcoins: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.379840/gov.uscourts.cand.379840.1.0.pdf
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Video from April 2020 - COVID-19: Dr. Shiva: Fauci Travelled in Circles with Epstein, Weinstein Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo: https://art19.com/shows/hidden-truth-las-vegas-shooter/episodes/ba621778-6084-47b4-8e6b-a33d05c22414
Contact Tracing Group Funded By George Soros and Bill Gates, Chelsea Clinton on Board of Trustees: https://needtoknow.news/2020/05/contact-tracing-group-funded-by-george-soros-and-bill-gates-chelsea-clinton-on-board-of-trustees/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=contact-tracing-group-funded-by-george-soros-and-bill-gates-chelsea-clinton-on-board-of-trustees
About Fauci, Gates, And Medical Tyranny: https://nationalfile.com/jim-jordan-investigation-could-bring-down-fauci-here-are-some-facts-jordan-should-look-into/
Jeff’s Golf Tweet:
https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1401615966145028096
Covid-19 Vaccines Lead To New Infections And Mortality: The Evidence Is Overwhelming: https://williambowles.info/2021/05/28/covid-19-vaccines-lead-to-new-infections-and-mortality-the-evidence-is-overwhelming/?fbclid=IwAR1tp263THcBOJeKWCxLUkpfYAY-EHhUUUYikmEGDe9LqnAr93Z4vCbALuo
Candles in the Dark:
https://attendcandles.com/vsl
Canadian Policing Tweet:
https://twitter.com/DonaldBestCA/status/1401336739122364421
India’s Hunger Games:
https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1401665322130706432
More Than One-Third Of Small Businesses "In Jeopardy" Of Closing This Summer: https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/more-one-third-small-businesses-jeopardy-closing-summer
McDonald's Apologizes for Understaffing: 'Nobody Wants to Work Anymore': https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/369315
Cyberattacks on U.S. targets are ‘here to stay,’ says U.S. commerce secretary: https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/us-elections-government/ny-cybersecurity-colonial-pipeline-gina-raimondo-lindsey-graham-20210606-dxfzplc27vcqjkh4sdaqohgusa-story.html
US Senators Call for Increased Measures to Regulate and Trace Cryptocurrencies: https://news.bitcoin.com/us-senators-increased-measures-regulate-trace-cryptocurrencies/
Bitcoin faces fresh scrutiny as police call for new powers to freeze crypto assets in the U.K.: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/bitcoin-faces-fresh-scrutiny-as-police-call-for-new-powers-to-freeze-crypto-assets-in-the-u-k-11623084973
FBI Report tracking ransomware bitcoins: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.379840/gov.uscourts.cand.379840.1.0.pdf
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