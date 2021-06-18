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All Opening Themes for Underbelly (2008-2018)
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1 view • June 18, 2021
This is a list of opening credits for "Underbelly" in order of broadcast date (2008-2018).
00:00 Underbelly (2008)
00:40 Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities (2009)
01:27 Underbelly: The Golden Mile (2010)
02:09 Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here (2011)
02:47 Underbelly Files: Infiltration (2011)
03:24 Underbelly Files: The Man Who Got Away (2011)
04:00 Underbelly Files: Land of the Long Green Cloud (2011)
04:42 Underbelly: Razor (2011)
05:28 Underbelly: Badness (2012)
06:10 Underbelly: Squizzy (2013)
06:41 Underblly: Fat Tony & Co. (2013)
07:25 Underbelly Files: Chopper (2018)
Underbelly: Informer 3838 (2020) - N/A
Copyright Disclaimer:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Attribution:
*Smith, Peter. "Underbelly - Season One Opening". YouTube.com, 25 Feb. 2014
*Smith, Peter. "Underbelly - Season Two Opening". YouTube.com, 26 Feb. 2014
*Smith, Peter. "Underbelly - Season 3 intro". 23 May 2014 YouTube.com,
*"The Underbelly Files". Simply Media, 2016.
*"Underbelly NZ: Land of the Long Green Cloud". Delta Home Entertainment, 2013.
*20thCentryFox. "Underbelly: Razor - Opening Title Sequence". YouTube.com, 26 Aug. 2011
*Enclave Officer. "Underbelly Badness intro". YouTube.com, 26 Jul. 2014
*Cummins, Melissa. "Underbelly Squizzy theme". YouTube.com, 29 Jul. 2013
*cHiLeAn DiVa. "Fat Tony & Co Intro [with Underbelly Theme Song]". YouTube.com, 2 Mar. 2014
*"Underbelly Files: Chopper". Roadshow, 2018.
00:00 Underbelly (2008)
00:40 Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities (2009)
01:27 Underbelly: The Golden Mile (2010)
02:09 Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here (2011)
02:47 Underbelly Files: Infiltration (2011)
03:24 Underbelly Files: The Man Who Got Away (2011)
04:00 Underbelly Files: Land of the Long Green Cloud (2011)
04:42 Underbelly: Razor (2011)
05:28 Underbelly: Badness (2012)
06:10 Underbelly: Squizzy (2013)
06:41 Underblly: Fat Tony & Co. (2013)
07:25 Underbelly Files: Chopper (2018)
Underbelly: Informer 3838 (2020) - N/A
Copyright Disclaimer:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Attribution:
*Smith, Peter. "Underbelly - Season One Opening". YouTube.com, 25 Feb. 2014
*Smith, Peter. "Underbelly - Season Two Opening". YouTube.com, 26 Feb. 2014
*Smith, Peter. "Underbelly - Season 3 intro". 23 May 2014 YouTube.com,
*"The Underbelly Files". Simply Media, 2016.
*"Underbelly NZ: Land of the Long Green Cloud". Delta Home Entertainment, 2013.
*20thCentryFox. "Underbelly: Razor - Opening Title Sequence". YouTube.com, 26 Aug. 2011
*Enclave Officer. "Underbelly Badness intro". YouTube.com, 26 Jul. 2014
*Cummins, Melissa. "Underbelly Squizzy theme". YouTube.com, 29 Jul. 2013
*cHiLeAn DiVa. "Fat Tony & Co Intro [with Underbelly Theme Song]". YouTube.com, 2 Mar. 2014
*"Underbelly Files: Chopper". Roadshow, 2018.
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