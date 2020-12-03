BE READY FOR WHAT'S COMING - RESIST - PREPARE - FIGHT BACK!!!

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Good advice from Kaveman on preparing for what's coming down the pike. The year-long COVID Psyop was designed to BREAK YOUR SPIRIT by prolonged instability, stress and uncertainty. DON'T GIVE IN! Stay Strong and find like-minded friends - Vow to help each other out… no matter what!
Special thanks to nick*nackTRUTHattack https://www.bitchute.com/video/ixLPkO5Je57Q/ Sub, Share & Support.
We're All Criminals trailer courtesy of RIGHTSAIDFREDU
https://www.rightsaidfred.com
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