How To Be Less White 101, With Jackie Chan [Explicit Content]

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DESCRIPTION - Coca-Cola gave inspirational tips on getting people to "be less white" recently. I decided to help and show you a 57.9% GUARANTEED way to be more black! [Explicit Content] - With these simple steps, you too can end white supremacy! Sing along and let me know how it works! - PRO TIP: cutting a hole in a net makes fewer holes! - Video = Rush Hour - Song = Swiggity swag, I think a YouTube channel named Aussie Jordan made it, but it's been removed from there a lot and reposted by others. GENERAL INFO / BUSINESS Sup nerdlings? I'm a full stack web developer - the magic words for a programmer who makes websites, among many other things. Knowing that worse censorship was coming, I made a free GoFundMe clone back in 2019 (check Github below). If you need some web apps, any other programming, a website, graphics / art, edits, etc, then don’t be afraid to contact me. I can make an alternative to pretty much anything, or even a completely new platform that doesn't exist yet. I respond MUCH quicker if you email me (check my site below).
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