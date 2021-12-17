Wreaths Across America, Lyon's View, Knoxville, TN

ABOUT: Wreaths Across America Service, packed with purpose, emotion, music, values & vision, held at Lyons View Cemetery, Knoxville, TN; December 17th, 2016. Listen to stirring words from (then, Knox County Mayor) and now Congressman, Tim Burchett.ORDER OF APPEARANCE IN VIDEO:MC: Welcome by Chaplain Ann M. WolfCOLOR GUARD - COLORS: Stephen Holston Chapter Sons of the American RevolutionPLEDGE: Chaplain Ann M. WolfWAA INVOCATION: Ann M. Wolf - Author, Songwriter & Recording Artist for God & CountryKEYNOTE ADDRESS: Knox County Mayor (now Congressman) TIM BURCHETTSPECIAL MUSIC: Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School Choir, singing the Armed Forces Theme SongsLAYING OF SPECIAL WREATHS: SFC USARMY NG TNARNG Kelo D. WhitmireCOLOR GUARD RETURNS: Stephen Holston Chapter Sons of the American RevolutionCONCLUDING REMARKS: Veteran, Air Force, Deb Myers McKayADDITIONAL EVENT SUPPORT: Team Burchett, Boy Scouts of America Scouting Units in the Great Smoky Mountain Council, Catholic Academy of Knoxville (CAK) & Skyline TransportationCREDITS:SOUND: Deb Myers McKay & John BakerSOUND ENGINEERING FOR INVOCATION: Sgt. C. J. ByerlyWAA EVENT PLANNER: Lee JohnsonMUSICAL SCORE: By Tracy Collinswww.tracycollinsmusic.comPHOTOGRAPHS:By Ann M. Wolf& Guest photographers:Edie Rudd ClemonsPam MulinixLee JohnsonSherrie Battle McGheeVIDEO: To Lizzie Burchfield and she did a great job capturing special moments in our WAA Event. Thank you Lizzie!MC: Ann M. Wolf:WAA Invocation & original content by Ann M. Wolf © 2013 & 2015 - BMITO PARTICIPATE IN NEXT YEAR'S EVENT: Contact your local Wreaths Across America RepresentativeEVENT DESCRIPTION: “In December of every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans join together to honor our veterans by placing a beautiful wreath at grave sites during ceremonies conducted at cemeteries, historic sites & memorials and even held on military and civilian vessels…at which time wreaths are offered to the ocean in memory of those who have perished at sea in service to their country. This effort is sponsored by a very special organization known as “Wreaths Across America.” Ann M. WolfDISCLOSURE: Ann M. Wolf created the Invocation & subsequent videos as an independent artist, not as an employee or contractor for the organization "Wreaths Across America." She did so in order to promote the values as taught by WAA & to support Americanism throughout our nation.