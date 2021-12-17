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Wreaths Across America, Lyon's View, Knoxville, TN
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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30 views • December 17, 2021
ABOUT: Wreaths Across America Service, packed with purpose, emotion, music, values & vision, held at Lyons View Cemetery, Knoxville, TN; December 17th, 2016. Listen to stirring words from (then, Knox County Mayor) and now Congressman, Tim Burchett.

ORDER OF APPEARANCE IN VIDEO:

MC: Welcome by Chaplain Ann M. Wolf

COLOR GUARD - COLORS: Stephen Holston Chapter Sons of the American Revolution

PLEDGE: Chaplain Ann M. Wolf

WAA INVOCATION: Ann M. Wolf - Author, Songwriter & Recording Artist for God & Country

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Knox County Mayor (now Congressman) TIM BURCHETT

SPECIAL MUSIC: Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School Choir, singing the Armed Forces Theme Songs

LAYING OF SPECIAL WREATHS: SFC USARMY NG TNARNG Kelo D. Whitmire

COLOR GUARD RETURNS: Stephen Holston Chapter Sons of the American Revolution

CONCLUDING REMARKS: Veteran, Air Force, Deb Myers McKay

ADDITIONAL EVENT SUPPORT: Team Burchett, Boy Scouts of America Scouting Units in the Great Smoky Mountain Council, Catholic Academy of Knoxville (CAK) & Skyline Transportation

CREDITS:

SOUND: Deb Myers McKay & John Baker

SOUND ENGINEERING FOR INVOCATION: Sgt. C. J. Byerly

WAA EVENT PLANNER: Lee Johnson

MUSICAL SCORE: By Tracy Collins
www.tracycollinsmusic.com

PHOTOGRAPHS:
By Ann M. Wolf
& Guest photographers:
Edie Rudd Clemons
Pam Mulinix
Lee Johnson
Sherrie Battle McGhee

VIDEO: To Lizzie Burchfield and she did a great job capturing special moments in our WAA Event. Thank you Lizzie!

MC: Ann M. Wolf:
https://annmwolf.info/

WAA Invocation & original content by Ann M. Wolf © 2013 & 2015 - BMI

TO PARTICIPATE IN NEXT YEAR'S EVENT: Contact your local Wreaths Across America Representative

EVENT DESCRIPTION: “In December of every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans join together to honor our veterans by placing a beautiful wreath at grave sites during ceremonies conducted at cemeteries, historic sites & memorials and even held on military and civilian vessels…at which time wreaths are offered to the ocean in memory of those who have perished at sea in service to their country. This effort is sponsored by a very special organization known as “Wreaths Across America.” Ann M. Wolf

DISCLOSURE: Ann M. Wolf created the Invocation & subsequent videos as an independent artist, not as an employee or contractor for the organization "Wreaths Across America." She did so in order to promote the values as taught by WAA & to support Americanism throughout our nation.
Keywords
waawreaths-across-americalyons-view-military-cemetary
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Privacy Policy