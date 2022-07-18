You Probably Didn’t Know This About Estrogen #shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/-jyV9XT_b4w
We bet you didn’t know this about estrogen before! 🧬
In this video, Dr. Patrick Flynn, the author of “I Disagree: How These Two Words are the Secret to Thinking Differently and Taking Control of Your Health”, exposes a little-known fact about estrogen…
According to Dr. Flynn, Estrogen is apparently not a singular hormone for females as we’ve been made to believe by textbooks.
Apparently, estrogen is actually a GENERAL TERM that describes many hormones. ☂️
In fact, he explains that Estrogen is not wholly responsible for the woman’s physical and psychological development. 🤰
Did this revelation about estrogen surprise you? Let us know in the comments.