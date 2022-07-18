You Probably Didn’t Know This About Estrogen #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/-jyV9XT_b4w





We bet you didn’t know this about estrogen before! 🧬





In this video, Dr. Patrick Flynn, the author of “I Disagree: How These Two Words are the Secret to Thinking Differently and Taking Control of Your Health”, exposes a little-known fact about estrogen…





According to Dr. Flynn, Estrogen is apparently not a singular hormone for females as we’ve been made to believe by textbooks.





Apparently, estrogen is actually a GENERAL TERM that describes many hormones. ☂️





In fact, he explains that Estrogen is not wholly responsible for the woman’s physical and psychological development. 🤰





Did this revelation about estrogen surprise you? Let us know in the comments.