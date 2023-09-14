Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Documentary: Crossing The Creepy Line. The Social Media Control Matrix
channel image
Alfa and Omega
11 Subscribers
29 views
Published 16 hours ago


Documentary: Crossing The Creepy Line. The Social Media Control Matrix
-
The Creepy Line - Full Documentary on Social Media's manipulation of society
-
Lol. The Cover Story of the Creation of Google and Facebook is worse than laughable. It is Insulting.
-
DARPA CREATED, CABAL CONTROLLED
-
The Creepy Line reveals the stunning degree to which society is manipulated by Google and Facebook and blows the lid off the remarkably subtle – hence powerful – manner in which they do it. Offering first-hand accounts, scientific experiments and detailed analysis, the film examines what is at risk when these tech titans have free reign to utilize the public’s most private and personal data.
-
FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
-
Mirrored From:
https://www.youtube.com/@ExtremeMysteries

 Aug 27, 2020

This documentary is originally produced in 2018




Keywords
facebookgooglematrixcontrolmediasocial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket