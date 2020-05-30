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Battlefield America: As The COVID Story Falls Apart, A New Crisis Takes Over
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144 views • May 30, 2020
Spiro Skouras

For months the global health pandemic known as the coronavirus or COVID-19 has been dominating the headlines while drastically changing the lives of billions of people around the world. With unprecedented restrictions of peoples fundamental human rights, while simultaneously destroying the global economy, what is really going on?

Many have questioned the response from governments and global institutions such as the World Health Organization from the very beginning. Now, the CDC admits the mortality rate of the virus is much lower than previously projected, but the question remains why are we all still on lockdown?

Although the question, for the need of continued lockdowns is now more important than ever, it seems to be lost, as we are witnessing massive civil unrest spread across the US just as quickly as we were told the virus was spreading.

Are these protests spontaneous? Or is there an outside force facilitating the unrest, as we seem to be entering the second stage of a much larger operation. Is this the stage between phase one and phase two of the outbreak? A summer of chaos? In an election year, which resembles shades of a Soros sponsored colour revolution, or a new form of Operation Gladio?

Regardless, It is almost impossible to deny the US, among many other nations is in the midst of a rapid destabilization operation.

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Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd Arrested, Governor Apologizes For "Abject Failure" In Response To Unrest
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/officer-charged-killing-george-floyd-arrested

UPDATE: George Floyd’s family issues statement following arrest of former officer
https://kttc.com/2020/05/29/breaking-officer-who-knelt-on-george-floyds-neck-arrested/

US Gov’t Now Flying MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over Minneapolis As Riots Worsen (Updated)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/us-govt-now-flying-mq-9-reaper-drone-over-minneapolis-as-riots-worsen.html

George Floyd Worked Security At The Same Nightclub As The Officer Who Killed Him
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/george-floyd-worked-security-same-nightclub-officer-who-killed-him

"They Motherf**kers Need To Go Home!" - Locals Rage At Rioters As Minneapolis Burns
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/3rd-precinct-burning-500-national-guard-soldiers-activated-minneapolis

Minneapolis PD 3rd Precinct Set On Fire, Breached By Rioters
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/minneapolis-burning-buildings-torched-stores-looted-protests-over-george-floyd-intensify
Keywords
murderblmpolicesorosnational guardminneapolisdahboo7ngospiro skourascovid 19george floydbattlefield america
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