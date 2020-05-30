Battlefield America: As The COVID Story Falls Apart, A New Crisis Takes Over

Spiro SkourasFor months the global health pandemic known as the coronavirus or COVID-19 has been dominating the headlines while drastically changing the lives of billions of people around the world. With unprecedented restrictions of peoples fundamental human rights, while simultaneously destroying the global economy, what is really going on?Many have questioned the response from governments and global institutions such as the World Health Organization from the very beginning. Now, the CDC admits the mortality rate of the virus is much lower than previously projected, but the question remains why are we all still on lockdown?Although the question, for the need of continued lockdowns is now more important than ever, it seems to be lost, as we are witnessing massive civil unrest spread across the US just as quickly as we were told the virus was spreading.Are these protests spontaneous? Or is there an outside force facilitating the unrest, as we seem to be entering the second stage of a much larger operation. Is this the stage between phase one and phase two of the outbreak? A summer of chaos? In an election year, which resembles shades of a Soros sponsored colour revolution, or a new form of Operation Gladio?Regardless, It is almost impossible to deny the US, among many other nations is in the midst of a rapid destabilization operation.Dahboo7 DLive StreamingDahboo7 TwitterDahboo77 YoutubeDahboo777 YoutubeOfficer Charged With Killing George Floyd Arrested, Governor Apologizes For "Abject Failure" In Response To UnrestUPDATE: George Floyd’s family issues statement following arrest of former officerUS Gov’t Now Flying MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over Minneapolis As Riots Worsen (Updated)George Floyd Worked Security At The Same Nightclub As The Officer Who Killed Him"They Motherf**kers Need To Go Home!" - Locals Rage At Rioters As Minneapolis BurnsMinneapolis PD 3rd Precinct Set On Fire, Breached By Rioters