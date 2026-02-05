Who is the “tree of the knowledge of good and evil”? 12-26-25

Many people have probably made these observations quicker and easier than me, but many probably have not. The Holy Bible symbolizes people, nations, etc. as trees in many instances. The Holy Bible also symbolizes words and behavior as food and drink in many instances. In Matthew chapter 7 verses 18 and 19 Jesus Christ states, “A sound tree cannot bear evil fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.” Then in first Corinthians chapter 3 verse 2 the apostle Paul states, “I fed you with milk, not solid food; for you were not ready for it.” Then Paul says in first Corinthians chapter 10 vers 21, “You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You cannot partake of the table of the Lord and the table of demons.”

This is what I see happened in the garden of Eden. The tree of the knowledge of good and evil is Satan, and the serpent his representative, similar to a prophet for God. The serpent convinced Eve to listen to Satan’s words forming the foundation for the 10 commandments, sacrifices, etc., and corrupting the hearts of mankind as described in Mark chapter 7 verses 21 to 23, “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, fornication, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, licentiousness, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within and they defile a man.”

As I see it, when Eve saw the “tree was good for food” she was fooled into trusting Satan’s words and behavior. Yet there is great news as Ephesians chapter 1 verse 18 states, “having the eyes of your hearts enlightened”, this happens from faith in the gospel of grace/Paul’s gospel. Simply stated in Romans chapter 10 verse 9, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Have a great day.

Matthew 3/10 and Luke 3/9 “Even now the axe is laid to the root of the trees; every tree therefore that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.”

Revelations 20/10 “and the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire”.

Genesis 3/24 “He drove out the man; and at the east of the garden of Eden he placed the cherubim, and a flaming sword which turned every way, to guard the tree of life.”

Ezekiel 28/16 “In the abundance of your trade you were filled with violence, and you sinned; so I cast you as a profane thing from the mountain of God, and the guardian cherub drove you out from the midst of the stones of fire.”

Matthew 12/33+34 “Either make the tree good, and its fruit good; or make the tree bad, and its fruit bad; for the tree is known by its fruit. You brood of vipers! how can you speak good when you are evil? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.”

Hebrews 5/12+13 “You need milk, not solid food; for every one who lives on milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a child. But solid food is for the mature, for those who have their faculties trained by practice to distinguish good from evil.”