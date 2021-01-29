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The Calm Before The Storm: Washington DC Braces For More Than 3 Million People Invading The Swamp - FULL SHOW 1/4/2021
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260 views • January 29, 2021
Secret Service sources tell Infowars that travel industry metrics indicate between 2 and 4 million people are planning to attend events in DC from the 5th to the 6th! Tune into the #1 pro-humanity broadcast in the world and spread this link to transcend the censors! Are you heading to DC? Or are you already there? This week is a historic event in the US that hasn’t been experienced since 1776:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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