Chemtrails Task Force Busts DARPA Plot to Spray mRNA Bioweapon Across U.S.
1108 views • 1 day ago

Robert F. Kennedy's covert Chemtrails Task Force, operating out of the Department of Health and Human Services, just pulled off another high-stakes intervention. According to insiders, the team uncovered and dismantled a classified operation that was preparing to release an aerosolized mRNA bioweapon across the United States.

This wasn't some last-minute scheme. The plot had been in motion for years-carefully war-gamed in a scenario eerily similar to Event 201. The goal? Mass casualties, chaos, and cover-up on July 4.

The projected death toll was staggering: 280,000 Americans dead within hours, with countless more to follow in the months and years ahead. And the public? They were never supposed to know the truth. The event would have been blamed on a foreign adversary, likely Iran, triggering global shockwaves and possibly World War III.



