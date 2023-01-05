Create New Account
Birth Certificates / Πιστοποιητικά Γεννήσεως.
Κωνσταντῖνος Μαδιᾶς
Published 18 hours ago

ΑΝΑΡΧΙΑ / ANARCHY: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UNH1G_DRzM-u7rtoRv6Y8lrYZF9Qogg4?usp=share_link

ORDO AB CHAO.

The cabalists despise of anarchy because they lose their power. They adore, nonetheless, temporary chaos and lawlessness because this way they can impose their tyranny on us through violence, in order to "bring back" law and order!

Οἱ καβαλιστὲς μισοῦν σαφῶς τὴν ἀναρχία διότι τότε χάνουν τὴν ἐξουσία τους. Λατρεύουν ὃμως τὸ προσωρινὸ χάος καὶ τὴν ἀνομία διότι τότε ἐπιβάλλουν τὴν τυραννία τους ἐπάνω μας διὰ τῆς βίας, τάχατε γιὰ τὴν ἐπαναφορὰ τῆς "νομίμου" τάξεως!

ΠΗΓΗ / SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v180yon-73948055.html

Keywords
anarchybirthcertificates

