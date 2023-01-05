Birth Certificates / Πιστοποιητικά Γεννήσεως.

ΑΝΑΡΧΙΑ / ANARCHY: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UNH1G_DRzM-u7rtoRv6Y8lrYZF9Qogg4?usp=share_link
ORDO AB CHAO.
The cabalists despise of anarchy because they lose their power. They adore, nonetheless, temporary chaos and lawlessness because this way they can impose their tyranny on us through violence, in order to "bring back" law and order!
Οἱ καβαλιστὲς μισοῦν σαφῶς τὴν ἀναρχία διότι τότε χάνουν τὴν ἐξουσία τους. Λατρεύουν ὃμως τὸ προσωρινὸ χάος καὶ τὴν ἀνομία διότι τότε ἐπιβάλλουν τὴν τυραννία τους ἐπάνω μας διὰ τῆς βίας, τάχατε γιὰ τὴν ἐπαναφορὰ τῆς "νομίμου" τάξεως!
