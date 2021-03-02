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CHEST PAIN: Different Causes, Different Sexes, Different Symptoms
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34 views • March 02, 2021
This video is about all the different types of chest pain other than vasospams, which we covered before.
Everything was covered in this video with the exception of costochronditis, which can be caused with the expansion and contraction of the cartilage. It can be painful due to a hard cough or chest injury (cough resulting in a broken rib).
Please remember to "like" the video if you learn something, and to "subscribe" for further content. Also, please share this with anyone that might find it helpful to them.
Thank for for spending time on my channel today! I am glad you are here.
Everything was covered in this video with the exception of costochronditis, which can be caused with the expansion and contraction of the cartilage. It can be painful due to a hard cough or chest injury (cough resulting in a broken rib).
Please remember to "like" the video if you learn something, and to "subscribe" for further content. Also, please share this with anyone that might find it helpful to them.
Thank for for spending time on my channel today! I am glad you are here.
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