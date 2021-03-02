CHEST PAIN: Different Causes, Different Sexes, Different Symptoms

This video is about all the different types of chest pain other than vasospams, which we covered before.



Everything was covered in this video with the exception of costochronditis, which can be caused with the expansion and contraction of the cartilage. It can be painful due to a hard cough or chest injury (cough resulting in a broken rib).



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