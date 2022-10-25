Col. Richard Black: "It's Not Russia that's Planning an October Surprise with a Dirty Bomb"

Join Senator Black and other leaders at the Schiller Institute conference — Thursday, Oct. 27, 10am eastern: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2022/10/25/conference-for-world-peace-stop-the-danger-of-world-peace/
Schiller Institute: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mQiCcW80Qw
Col. Richard H. Black U.S. Army Judge Advocate Generals’ Corps (USA Ret.): http://www.senatorblack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.