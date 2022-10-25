Col. Richard Black: "It's Not Russia that's Planning an October Surprise with a Dirty Bomb"

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Join Senator Black and other leaders at the Schiller Institute conference — Thursday, Oct. 27, 10am eastern: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2022/10/25/conference-for-world-peace-stop-the-danger-of-world-peace/
Schiller Institute: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mQiCcW80Qw
Col. Richard H. Black U.S. Army Judge Advocate Generals’ Corps (USA Ret.): http://www.senatorblack.com/