"The Splitting Image": Tina Foster discusses doubles on The Red Pill Hardcore (Republic Radio)

Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses her book, "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements," with V on The Red Pill Hardcore Show. Topics include how doubles are used in counter-inelligence and psy-ops. Tina Foster is also the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney." She is the foremost authority on the Paul McCartney mystery. Both books are available at amazon.com.

Tina's blog is Plastic Macca ~ Paul is Dead at plasticmacca.blogspot.com

Recorded Aug. 14, 2019.