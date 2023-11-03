America's Frontline Doctors | Daily Dose: 'Mask Wearers Exposed to Toxins' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Mask Wearers Exposed to Toxins' (Ep. 2272- 11.03.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.
Sources:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0147651323004190
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/covid-mask-wearers-could-be-exposed-to-toxic-chemicals-study-5481901
