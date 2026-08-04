Trump Hints at Massive Arrests – Musk: AI Takeover in 5 Years 08/04/2026

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President Trump has said that when he became President the first time, it was hard. He had no experience and was surrounded by bad people. He was “hunted”, but this time, he’s not hunted. “I’m the hunter and there’s some big game going to be brought down soon”.
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