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Trump Hints at Massive Arrests – Musk: AI Takeover in 5 Years 08/04/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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President Trump has said that when he became President the first time, it was hard. He had no experience and was surrounded by bad people. He was “hunted”, but this time, he’s not hunted. “I’m the hunter and there’s some big game going to be brought down soon”.

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Keywords
trumpaitakeoverarrestsmassivemuskprophecy clubhintsstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Musk & AI

01:24Massive Arrests

03:13Glen Video

04:24Todd Blanche

11:50Sealed Indictments

17:31Elite Criminal Roundups

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