Data Centers

Nonvaxer420
29 views • 2 days ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-8N6AYZvgo

I URGE You to Watch This Before It’s Too Late | AI Deception Part 2 with Gregg Braden

.

https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?q=biopython

.

https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

.

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

.

https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

.

https://www.turing.ac.uk/about-us

.

https://www.essex.ac.uk/about

.

Biocomputing, also known as biological computing, is an interdisciplinary field that combines biology and computer science to develop computational systems using biological components. It explores using biological molecules like DNA and proteins, or even living cells, to perform computations, potentially offering advantages over traditional silicon-based computing in terms of speed, efficiency, and energy consumption.

.

https://newatlas.com/robotics/brain-organoid-robot/

.

https://www.iso.org/committee/4514241.html

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

A biological cell is the fundamental, structural, and functional unit of all known living organisms. It's the smallest unit that can carry out all life processes. Cells are the building blocks of life, providing structure, taking in nutrients, converting them into energy, and carrying out specialized functions.

.

Bioelectricity refers to the electrical phenomena within living organisms, encompassing the generation, transmission, and utilization of electrical potentials and currents in biological systems. It's fundamental to various essential physiological processes, including nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and cellular signaling. Furthermore, bioelectricity plays a crucial role in embryonic development, regeneration, and disease processes like cancer.

.

https://nba.uth.tmc.edu/neuroscience/m/index.htm

.

The "electrome" refers to the electrical properties and activity within all living organisms, encompassing not just the nervous system but every cell and organ. It's the sum of all ionic currents, from the cellular level to the entire organism. This concept highlights that bioelectricity is fundamental to life, influencing everything from growth and development to healing and disease.

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connectome

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5100658/

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6057139/

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/electrome-new-biomedical-frontier

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3689572/

.

.

This study introduces the concept of Biofilm Living AI Devices (BLAIDs), which proposes engineering biofilms using optogenetics to function as self-sustaining AI edge devices that interface with modern telecommunications architectures.Jul 28, 2025

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11098643

.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7357538890372587520/

.

https://rumble.com/v4rjc78-you-loosed-what-inside-of-human-bodies.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

.

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

.

healthcare 4.0

.

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Types-of-possible-attacks-for-Bio-Cyber-Interface_fig4_353037619

.

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/1SAS_WP3_Nov2019.pdf

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6RcObXSGNE

"What's Coming Is UGLY and May DESTROY America..." – Whitney Webb

.

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uelLfbLTl3g

trump20242030covid
