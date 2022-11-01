EX-BIG PHARMA REPRESENTATIVE TELLING THE TRUTH - GWEN OLSEN (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel MediaGiant at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwFoLgsa2kbg/
The world is in dangerous territory because all the media outlets and Big Tech platforms are pushing the same propaganda on the covid-19 scandal, censoring the truth and brainwashing the masses with lies upon lies.
Confessions of an Rx Drug Pusher - Interview with Red Ice Radio
https://redice.tv/red-ice-radio/confessions-of-an-rx-drug-pusher
Gwen Olsen's Website
https://gwenolsen.com/home/
Former Pfizer Scientist Warns that Governments and Pharmaceutical Companies will Continue to Deceive and Enslave People Before Killing them Off
https://dreddymd.com/2021/04/10/former-pfizer-scientist-warns-that-governments-and-pharmaceutical-companies-will-continue-to-deceive-and-enslave-people-before-killing-them-off/
List of videos from this channel
https://themediagiant.weebly.com