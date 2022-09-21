Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING!!! THIS IS IT!! PUTIN DECLARES PARTIAL MOBILIZATION (EARLY STAGES OF 'OFFICIAL ON PAPER WAR'!) HE CALLS IN ALL RESERVISTS AND ANYONE WITH MILITARY EXPERIENCE!! THIS IS THE REAL THING GUYS!!
482 views
channel image
Grafted In - Team Jesus
Published 2 months ago |

300,000 Russians under arms with nuclear weapons ready for use: V.Putin declared partial mobilization in Russia – Absolute confirmation warNews247https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-chiliades-rosoi-ypo-ta-opla-me-ta-pyrinika-etoima-pros-chrisi-o-v-poutin-anakoinose-meriki-epistratefsi-apolyti-epivevaiosi-warnews247/


Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin

https://www.rt.com/russia/563209-putin-donbass-mobilization-ukraine/


Russia Begins "Partial" Mobilization for War! Putin AFFIRMS Will Use NUCLEAR WEAPONS if existence of Russia is threatened.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-begins-partial-mobilization-for-war-putin-affirms-will-use-nuclear-weapons-if-existence-of-russia-is-threatened


BREAKING: US RESPONSE TO PUT*N - PREP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JLLBDKRryQ


US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait

https://hongkongfp.com/2022/09/21/us-and-canadian-warships-sail-through-taiwan-strait/


NEARLY 100 COUNTRIES ARE NOW EXPLORING DIGITAL CURRENCY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXvBRS93RzI


Earthview from Space: Rowley Shoals, Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz8zmJze1IA


Big Ozone Hole, Nova Evidence at the Last Disaster | S0 News Sep.20.2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2knH0DAfJVs


Know your power in me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94o4lhzdyWM

__________________________________________________


TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)


PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url


TEAMJESUS222.COM

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]


Keywords
fatherholy spiritjesus christfirst fruitssonamericas destructionjesus is comingteam jesusliving stonessecond rounders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket