Kursk Direction: Repelling AFU Attacks and Strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on the Enemy's Rear Communications

#UkraineRussiaWar🌐 Place: #Vorozhba🕰 Date: ~08.10.2024

Situation as of the end of October 8, 2024

In the Kursk Direction, Ukrainian formations are making unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of the Russian troops on several sections of the front.

▪️Drone operators struck the "Plastun" radar station of the Ukrainian formations in Vorozhba. The station was likely operating in the interests of the enemy grouping in the Tetkinо area.



🔻In the south of the Glushkovo District, the AFU are trying to cut the 38N-052 highway east of Vesele. The Russian troops are repelling the enemy's attacks with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

🔻In the Korenevo District, the AFU launched attacks towards Olhovka and in the area of Lyubimovka. The Russian Armed Forces units repelled the enemy's attacks and also destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian formations south of Tolstoy Lug.

🔻In the Sudzha District, the AFU launched an attack with an armored group towards Martynivka. The Russian aviation struck the enemy's units during their advancement from the initial positions, forcing them to retreat. Attacks by Ukrainian formations in the areas of Olhovka, Russkoye and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye were also repelled.

▪️The Russian Aerospace Forces struck the positions of the enemy in the areas of Martynivka and Kolmakovo. Drone operators also distinguished themselves, destroying several pieces of Ukrainian equipment in Sudzha, as well as shooting down a "Baba Yaga" UAV in the vicinity of the settlement.

🔻The Russian troops regularly strike the enemy's rear in order to complicate the supply of the AFU grouping in the Kursk Region. Thus, over the past day, Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft struck the concentrations of AFU personnel in Barilovo, Ugroedy and Iskriskovshchina.

